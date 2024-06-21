Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,323,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

