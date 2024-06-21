Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.85. 1,708,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

