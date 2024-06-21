CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CleanSpark to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

