CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 4.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.30. 1,593,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,968,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

