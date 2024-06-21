Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.16) to GBX 2,520 ($32.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.07).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,255 ($28.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,300.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,368.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market cap of £114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.40).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

