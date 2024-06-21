Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,315 ($29.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,163.75 ($27.49).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,240 ($28.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,695.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,554.60.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,007.62). 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

