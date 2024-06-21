Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

