CIBC Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$172.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.45.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.
Cargojet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,105. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
