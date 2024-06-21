Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.39 per share.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Chord Energy stock opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

