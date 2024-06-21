Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,888.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 6.2 %

CMG stock opened at $3,214.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,741.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,463.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.