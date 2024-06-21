China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
