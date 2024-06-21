China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Up 145.5%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) shot up 145.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

China Health Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -20.23.

Get China Health Industries alerts:

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China Health Industries had a negative net margin of 89.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.