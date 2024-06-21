Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

