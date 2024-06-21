Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.91 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,096,302 shares changing hands.

Chariot Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.81. The stock has a market cap of £77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £20,180.43 ($25,642.22). 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

