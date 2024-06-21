CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. 38,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CGI by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

