CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,578,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 6,602,790 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,790,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 1,617,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

