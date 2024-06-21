CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.45 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,731.22 or 1.00000377 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00079881 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03953486 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,937,966.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

