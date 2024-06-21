Cedar Fair (FUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN):

6/16/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 297,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,517. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

