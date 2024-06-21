Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $54.82

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.82, but opened at $56.69. Catalent shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 1,102,580 shares trading hands.
CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.05.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
