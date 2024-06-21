Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 681,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 366,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

