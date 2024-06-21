Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.