Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $2,207,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $2,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,568,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Carvana by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

