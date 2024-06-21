Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00.
Cars.com Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CARS opened at $19.47 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
