Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cars.com alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00.

Cars.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARS opened at $19.47 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cars.com

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.