CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.17.

CarMax stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

