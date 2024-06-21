Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of CLDX opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

