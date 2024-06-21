Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CGC opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
