Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$55.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$30.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.22.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

CWB opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$44.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.