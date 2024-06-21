Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 849,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

