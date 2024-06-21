Canaccord Genuity Group Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $250.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.93.

ELF stock opened at $209.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

