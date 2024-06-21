Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

