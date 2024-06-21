Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.38. 289,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $634.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

