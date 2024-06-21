Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,917. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

