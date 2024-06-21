Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 88 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $215.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

