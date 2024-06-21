Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 219.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

