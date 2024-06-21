Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 21,199,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

