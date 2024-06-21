Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $877,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 134,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,603. The stock has a market cap of $779.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

