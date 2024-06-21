Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 575 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 245.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

