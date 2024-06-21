Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 171,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 255.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $124.66. 2,629,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Get Our Latest Report on BX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.