Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 84,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

