Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1,004.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,001. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

