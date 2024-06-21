Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 1,442,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,036. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

