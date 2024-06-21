Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,462 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 1.0% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock remained flat at $77.11 on Friday. 2,485,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

