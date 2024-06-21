Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $455,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 2,617,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

