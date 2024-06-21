Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $3.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. 4,105,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,688. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.