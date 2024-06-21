Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 5,405,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,911. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.