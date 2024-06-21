Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 469,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,456. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

