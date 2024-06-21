Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Target Price at $54.83

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.
TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Travel + Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of TNL opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.