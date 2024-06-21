Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Target Price at $54.83

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

