Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $49.90

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

