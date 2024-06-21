Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $43.06 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 475,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,362,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

