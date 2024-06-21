Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
